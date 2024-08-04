Boston Partners Sells 17,121 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.74% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

