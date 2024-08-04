Boston Partners Sells 752 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,002.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $180.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

