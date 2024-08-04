Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,672,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

