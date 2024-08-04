Breakwater Investment Management Acquires Shares of 320,773 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 320,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 1,094,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

