BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBIO remained flat at $26.18 during midday trading on Friday. 1,415,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,450. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

