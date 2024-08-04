Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 18,644 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,946. The company has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

