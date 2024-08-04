Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 19,294 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

