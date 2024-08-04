Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $347,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,435,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,022. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

