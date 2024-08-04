Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $424,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 315,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

