Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 637,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,475. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $326.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

