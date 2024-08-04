Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 181,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 440,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,854. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

