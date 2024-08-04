Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 680 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,445. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

