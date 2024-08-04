Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.67. 3,757,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,161. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

