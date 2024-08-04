Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $321,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,364,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

