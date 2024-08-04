Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 262.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415,984 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

BMY opened at $48.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.