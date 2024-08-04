Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

