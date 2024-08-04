Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$11.63

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$324.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

