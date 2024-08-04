Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $45.00

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
DNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
DNTH stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
