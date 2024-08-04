Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $45.00

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNTH stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

