Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $19.63

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ONB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.