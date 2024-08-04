Brokers Offer Predictions for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 558,291 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

