Brokers Offer Predictions for Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $642.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after buying an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

