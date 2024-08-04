Burney Co. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 195,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

