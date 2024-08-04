Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 1,191 Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI opened at $172.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $247.21.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.60.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

