Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SR opened at $66.11 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

