Burney Co. Sells 525 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 27.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

