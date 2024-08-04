BWS Financial Weighs in on TriMas Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,181 shares of company stock valued at $321,563 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

