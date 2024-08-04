Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

BY opened at $26.27 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $761,113.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 over the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

