Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $26.27 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

