C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

