C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

