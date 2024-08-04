California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWT. UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $141,785. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

