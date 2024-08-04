Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 300.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5,007.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.1% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 405.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.73. 592,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,950. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

