Cambridge Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,299 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

