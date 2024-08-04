Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.14. 917,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $215.37 and a 52-week high of $290.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

