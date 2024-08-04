Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 181 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.42. 976,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.