Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,254 shares of company stock valued at $403,117. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

