Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 56 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROP stock traded down $8.37 on Friday, hitting $536.03. The stock had a trading volume of 739,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,861. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.54 and a 200 day moving average of $545.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

