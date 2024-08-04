Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$109.26 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.69.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.