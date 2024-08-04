Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given Neutral Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 20,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

