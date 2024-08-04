Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.87.

TSE:CP opened at C$109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. Insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

