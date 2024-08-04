Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.