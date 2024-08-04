Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

MDXG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MDXG opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $948.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

