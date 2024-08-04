Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $261,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,738 shares of company stock valued at $541,557. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

