Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IIPR traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIPR

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.