Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

