Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 402,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.