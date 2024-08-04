Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

