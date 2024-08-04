Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 682,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,585. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

