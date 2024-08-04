Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $32,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 36,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

