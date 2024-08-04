Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $91,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
AES Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
